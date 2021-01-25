‘Won’t Stop HC’: SC Refuses to Transfer All ‘Love Jihad’ Law Pleas

The laws, which seek to regulate inter-faith marriages and religious conversions, have been criticised for being based on the right-wing conspiracy theory of ‘love jihad’ of Muslim men luring Hindu women to marry for conversion.

The law has been challenged by petitioners who say that it is a narrative spun to undermine principles of pluralism and diversity in the society. The petition also alleges that the laws discriminate against women and interfaith couples, taking away their agency and are, therefore, bad in law and substance.

The petitioners allege that the law potentially suppresses an individual’s right to freedom of choice and right to freedom of religion and protection against discrimination.

Thry add that it violates Article 14 (Right to Equality), 15 (Prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, etc), 21 (Right to life) and 25 (Freedom of conscience, etc) of the Constitution, according to Live Law.