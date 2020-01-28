‘Shaheen Bagh Protesters Will Enter Homes, Rape & Kill’: BJP MP

Verma is not the first BJP leader to put anti-CAA protesters in the crosshairs in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections.

On Saturday, 25 January, addressing a gathering of BJP’s social media volunteers in the national capital, Home Minister Amit Shah urged people to vote for the saffron party so that there is “no Shaheen Bagh” in Delhi.

“Press the button of lotus so hard that the current makes the Shaheen Bagh protesters run away on the very evening of 8 February,” he said.