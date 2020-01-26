‘Vote for BJP So That There Is Never a Shaheen Bagh’: Amit Shah
Addressing a gathering of BJP’s social media volunteers in the national capital on Saturday, 25 January, Home Minister Amit Shah urged people to vote for the saffron party so that there is “no Shaheen Bagh” in Delhi.
“Press the button of lotus so hard that the current makes the Shaheen Bagh protesters run away on the very evening of February 8,” he said.
Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh has become the epicenter of anti-CAA protests as protesters, mostly women have led the charge against the contentious law.
Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, the home minister said that the opposition is blindfolded and cannot see beyond their “greed for votes”.
The Union Home Minister and BJP leader also termed as "shameful" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's opposition to Citizenship Amendment Act, accused him of misleading people of Delhi in 2015 elections and claimed the AAP chief will "fail" this time in the city as he had in Varanasi and Punjab.
Directly aiming at the protesters at Shaheen Bagh, Amit Shah said, “We want a Delhi which is free of pollution, where everybody gets clean water to drink, 24-hour electricity, facilities for children’s education, no unauthorised colonies, an efficient transport system, world-class roads, where there are no traffic jams and there is never a Shaheen Bagh.”
Shah who was addressing a gathering of BJP’s ‘cyber warriors’ said that the BJP has won elections in the past "that seemed very difficult". "The BJP has won elections in the past that seemed very difficult. Our opponents had been happy, and supporters tense. But whenever our cyber warriors got into the act, we came out victorious," he added.
