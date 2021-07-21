Opposition Unites Over Pegasus Project, BJP Continues To Deny Snooping

International Conspiracy: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Revisiting the international conspiracy theory, UP CM Adityanath said, “The opposition parties including the Congress are involved in dirty and controversial politics even when the country is in the midst of a pandemic”, The Wire reported.

He added, “The opposition, knowingly or unknowingly, is falling prey to the international conspiracy.”

Similarly, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The story was broken by certain international media and some news portals in India and they have said that Amnesty International is the partner. We all know the role of Amnesty – they are encouraging all along left-wing terrorism in India and they are working overnight to defame India globally. We know all the credibility of Amnesty”, India Today reported.

Meanwhile, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said, “Congress has enjoyed power for many decades…now (without power) it is gasping for air like a fish out of water…It is making efforts to come back to power at the expense of damaging the reputation of the country at international level but it is not going to succeed”, Indian Express reported.

Some Background

A report published by an Indian online news portal on Sunday, 18 July, revealed that Israel-made spyware Pegasus was believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of over 40 senior journalists, opposition leaders, government officials and rights activists.

Pegasus, a product of Israeli cyberweapons company NSO Group, was earlier in the news in late 2019 when it was found that spies used the spyware to hack into phones of roughly 1,400 users around the world, including 121 Indians.

The leaked list of names was provided to The Wire and 15 other international news organisations by France-based media non-profit, Forbidden Stories, and Amnesty International, as part of a collaborative investigation called the 'Pegasus Project'.