Will Probe Proof of Misuse, Shut System Where Needed: Pegasus Maker NSO
14 world leaders also reportedly became potential targets of the spyware.
Pegasus Maker NSO, on Wednesday, 21 July, said that they will investigate any credible proof of misuse.
According to NDTV, NSO said:
"Will investigate any credible proof of misuse of technologies, shut down the system where necessary."
A report published by news organisations across the world on Sunday, 18 July, revealed that Israel-made spyware Pegasus was believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of several journalists, politicians, government officials and rights activists. 14 world leaders, out of which at least seven are still in power, also reportedly became potential targets of the spyware.
