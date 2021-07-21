ADVERTISEMENT

Will Probe Proof of Misuse, Shut System Where Needed: Pegasus Maker NSO

14 world leaders also reportedly became potential targets of the spyware.

The Quint
Published
Tech and Auto
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pegasus Maker NSO, on Wednesday, 21 July, said that they will investigate any credible proof of misuse. <br></p></div>
i

Pegasus Maker NSO, on Wednesday, 21 July, said that they will investigate any credible proof of misuse.

According to NDTV, NSO said:

"Will investigate any credible proof of misuse of technologies, shut down the system where necessary."

A report published by news organisations across the world on Sunday, 18 July, revealed that Israel-made spyware Pegasus was believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of several journalists, politicians, government officials and rights activists. 14 world leaders, out of which at least seven are still in power, also reportedly became potential targets of the spyware.

Also Read

After Pegasus and Arsenal Reports, Can Bhima Koregaon Case Still Stand?

After Pegasus and Arsenal Reports, Can Bhima Koregaon Case Still Stand?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT