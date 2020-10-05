Hathras Case: Yogi Govt Says ‘Conspiracy’ to Defame It, Files FIR

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday, 4 October, registered a case alleging “conspiracy” in the Hathras case to cause caste-based and communal riots, defame Yogi government, mislead the family of the victim, spread rumours and post provocative, false and insensitive posts on social media, reported Economic Times’ Aman Sharma.

Sharing a photograph of the First Information Report, the Economic Times journalist informed, on Twitter, that the case has been filed “on charges of sedition, promoting enmity between different groups, acts to disturb harmony, assertions prejudicial to national-integration, intent to incite and under Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) ACT.”



The FIR, as is evident from the image shared on Twitter, was filed in the Chandpa Police Station in Hathras.