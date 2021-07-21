Pegasus Spyware is a 'Big Black Hole', No Escape From Its Attack: Cyber Expert

Israeli company, NSO group's Pegasus spyware is 'a big black hole' and near impossible to crack 'as the company keeps updating its modus operandi on how to attack mobile phones with malware,' says cyber expert Sandeep Shukla, speaking to The Quint.

Shukla is a professor of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Kanpur, who also runs a government funded cyber security lab.

A global collaborative investigative project published by 17 media organisations on 18 July claims that mobile phones of at least 300 Indians were targeted by the NSO group using its Pegasus spyware. The list includes BJP ministers, opposition leaders, top lawyers, businessmen, rights activists and journalists.

Pegasus first made headlines in 2019 when Facebook-owned WhatsApp confirmed that the spyware was used to target around 1,400 users including journalists and human right activists in India. WhatsApp made this disclosure in a US law court in San Francisco.

WhatsApp claims to have fixed its software vulnerabilities that allowed Pegasus to penetrate a mobile phone just by giving the person a WhatsApp video missed call.

But Pegasus seems to have simply found other ways of spying on individuals' mobile phones.

The Quint spoke to cyber expert, Sandeep Shukla, to find out more about how the Pegasus spyware operates and what measures, if any, can be taken to protect mobile phones from being affected.