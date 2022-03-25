Bill to Unify Delhi's Three Civic Bodies Introduced in Lok Sabha

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Thursday said that the nation wouldn't tolerate the drama the BJP was doing.

"They say that they're (BJP) the largest party in the world. We're (AAP) the smallest. Still, they got scared! Largest party got scared of the smallest. Contest polls if you have courage."

On Wednesday, 23 March, Kejriwal had said that the AAP would quit politics if the BJP allowed the polls to be conducted on time and still won them.

Earlier, the central government had deferred announcing the dates for Delhi's three civic body polls, earlier scheduled for Wednesday, 9 March.

While the State Election Commission (SEC) had been preparing to conduct the municipal elections by way of multiple notices indicating that the same would be conducted in April 2022, on 9 March – the day it was to announce the dates for Delhi's three civic body polls – it cited an unofficial communication from Lt Governor Anil Baijal as the reason behind the deferment.

Reportedly, Baijal had conveyed to the SEC that the Centre was intending to pass legislation to merge the three municipal corporations of Delhi.

Delhi State Election Commissioner SK Srivastava said that the Centre wants to reorganise and unify the Delhi municipal corporations.

Meanwhile, the postponement was termed as "murder of democracy" by AAP leader Manish Sisodia, while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the election commission of buckling under Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) pressure.

On Thursday, 17 March, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) moved the Supreme Court, seeking directions to the SEC to conduct municipal elections without any interference from the Centre.

The BJP has dominated the municipal polls in Delhi for the past 15 years, with the ruling AAP is now looking to dislodge them.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)