Union Cabinet Clears Bill to Merge Three Municipal Corporations of Delhi

In 2011, the Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated into three municipal corporations – South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

Earlier, the central government had deferred announcing the dates for Delhi's three civic body polls, earlier scheduled for Wednesday, 9 March.

While the State Election Commission (SEC) had been preparing to conduct the municipal elections by way of multiple notices indicating that the same would be conducted in April 2022, on 9 March – the day it was to announce the dates for Delhi's three civic body polls – it cited an unofficial communication from Lt Governor Anil Baijal as the reason behind the deferment.

Reportedly, Baijal had conveyed to the SEC that the Centre was intending to pass legislation to merge the three municipal corporations of Delhi.