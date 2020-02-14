Bidar Sedition Case: Karnataka High Court Issues Notice to Govt

Bidar police had slapped sedition among other charges, against the headmistress of the school Fareeda Begum, as well as the parent of a child, after an ABVP worker alleged that an anti-CAA play at the Shaheen school insulted Prime Minister Modi.

As part of the investigation, police had questioned around 80 students over a period of five days. The interrogation of the students was stopped only after a notice was issued by State Child Rights Commission.

The PIL was against the interrogation. The petitioners have prayed that the court “direct the Karnataka Police to examine minors in accordance with the provisions of law and further initiate action against the delinquent police personnel,” Bar and Bench reported.

The plea also calls for “the payment of compensation to the parents or legal guardians of those students who have been illegally examined in the matter,” the report said.