Overzealous Probe vs A Delayed One: Two Plays, Different Endings

Little over a month after the Supreme Court said the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was an “egregious violation of the rule of law”, a play was organised at the Sri Rama Vidyakendra High School in Dakshina Kannada district’s Kalladka.

In the play, a group of students, on the instructions of a narrator, reenacted the controversial demolition of the Babri Masjid.