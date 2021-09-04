Bidar 'Sedition' Case: Police Admits Interrogation of Students Was Against Rules

More than 18 months after the mother of a student and a teacher from Shaheen School were jailed for two weeks on sedition charges, following a play staged in the school, the Karnataka Police has admitted that its officers erred while questioning students in the school multiple times.

In an affidavit filed in the Karnataka High Court, Nagesh DL, the current Superintendent of Police of Bidar district, stated that the officers were uniformed with armed weapons while questioning students in February 2020 and this was against the rules.

The SP also informed the court that in a report on 31 August 2021 to the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG-IGP), he had recommended disciplinary action against the investigating officers in the case.