Sedition Case Against Bidar School: Karnataka HC Objects to JJ Act Violations

"If we turn blind eye to this case, it will repeat. We will not forgive this action by the police. Why should children be subjected to all this, it can't continue," the bench observed.

Senior Advocate Nayana Jyothi Jhawar and South India Cell for Human Rights Education and Monitoring had filed a petition against the police department. They have alleged that, 85 students including a 9-year-old were investigated by the police which had traumatized the children.