2 Held for Selling Snake Disguised as Delivery Agents in B’luru
The Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru arrested two people on Thursday, 23 April, for trying to sell a two-headed snake in the guise of delivery agents working with online delivery service, Dunzo.
ANI reported that a case has been registered in this regard and that a complaint has also been forwarded to the Range Forest Officer, as the reptile is a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act.
“While Dunzo doing a good job of door-to-door delivery of essentials during the lockdown, some are misusing it and doing illegal things. CCB arrest 2 accused who used the cover of DUNZO delivery boys and procured and tried to sell two-headed snake (SAND BOA) prohibited under Wildlife Protection Act,” Joint commissioner of Crime, Sandeep Patil tweeted.
The duo has been identified as Mohammed Rizwan and Azar Khan. They were reportedly trying to sell the reptile at a high cost as the snake is reportedly used for medicinal purposes and is believed to bring good fortune.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had on Tuesday inaugurated the Bengaluru civic body’s helpline to deliver groceries and medicines to the people. Once the order is placed, the BBMP’s backend team assigns the order to a Dunzo or Swiggy partner and thus, the resident gets their groceries.
Patil said that some miscreants were misusing the name of Dunzo delivery service and doing illegal things.
(With inputs from ANI)
