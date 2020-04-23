2 Held for Selling Snake Disguised as Delivery Agents in B’luru

The Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru arrested two people on Thursday, 23 April, for trying to sell a two-headed snake in the guise of delivery agents working with online delivery service, Dunzo.

ANI reported that a case has been registered in this regard and that a complaint has also been forwarded to the Range Forest Officer, as the reptile is a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act.

“While Dunzo doing a good job of door-to-door delivery of essentials during the lockdown, some are misusing it and doing illegal things. CCB arrest 2 accused who used the cover of DUNZO delivery boys and procured and tried to sell two-headed snake (SAND BOA) prohibited under Wildlife Protection Act,” Joint commissioner of Crime, Sandeep Patil tweeted.