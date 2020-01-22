Beating Retreat Tickets: All You Need To Know About the Ceremony
On 26 January, India will mark it’s 71st Republic Day. India gained its independence from the British on 15 August 1947 with George VI as the head of the state and Earl Mountbatten as the governor-general. At that time, the Constitution was believed to be a mere extension of Government of India Act,1935.
Therefore on 29 November, 1947, a drafting committee was formed to draft a permanent Constitution of India, which was headed by Dr BR Ambedkar as its chairman. The Republic Day signifies the installation of the permanent constitution of a democratic and secular India.
On this day, the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the India Navy pay rich tribute to the country through a grand parade which is held at New Delhi’s Rajpath. The event is attended by the President of India and various other officials.
Beating Retreat Ceremony Details
Republic Day festivities go on for four days. The Beating Retreat ceremony takes place on the evening of 29 January at Vijay Chowk every year to mark the end of the four-day celebration. This ceremony symbolises the troops returning to their camps after the fight is over and the weapons are sheathed.
The ceremony starts with the chief guest, the President of India’s arriving at the venue surrounded by the calvary unit. The commander of the President’s Bodyguard (PBG) then commences the ceremony with a national salute, which is followed by the singing of the Indian National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana. The three wings of Indian military, the Indian Army, India Navy and Indian Air Force, then take the ceremony forward with tunes like ‘Abide with me.’ Mahatama Gandhi’s favourite hymn, Vande Mataram and Muhammad Iqbal’s Saare Jahan Se Acha are also played.
These tunes are performed by the various army regiments, comprising the military bands, drums, trumpets, pipes etc. During the ceremony, the Prime Minister also walks around the venue, Vijay Chowk, and interacts with and greets the crowd.
Beating Retreat Tickets’ Details
Besides the Republic Day ceremony, tickets for the Beating Retreat’s full dress rehearsal can also be purchased . For Beating Retreat, the tickets can be purchased till 28 January – one day prior to the event. The ticket price for the same is Rs 20 and Rs 50.