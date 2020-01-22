Beating Retreat Tickets: All You Need To Know About the Ceremony

The ceremony starts with the chief guest, the President of India’s arriving at the venue surrounded by the calvary unit. The commander of the President’s Bodyguard (PBG) then commences the ceremony with a national salute, which is followed by the singing of the Indian National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana. The three wings of Indian military, the Indian Army, India Navy and Indian Air Force, then take the ceremony forward with tunes like ‘Abide with me.’ Mahatama Gandhi’s favourite hymn, Vande Mataram and Muhammad Iqbal’s Saare Jahan Se Acha are also played.

These tunes are performed by the various army regiments, comprising the military bands, drums, trumpets, pipes etc. During the ceremony, the Prime Minister also walks around the venue, Vijay Chowk, and interacts with and greets the crowd.