Republic Day Parade 2020: Where & How to Buy Republic Day Tickets
India will celebrate its 71st Republic Day on 26 January. The Constitution of India came into force on 26 January in 1950. On Republic Day, from India Gate to Rashtrapati Bhavan i.e. Rajpath, people can witness soldiers parading, various airshows being conducted by Air Force, Army and Navy, with the tableaux of different states.
This year, Republic Day will fall on a Sunday, and therefore, many people will watch the parade, which will be conducted at Rajpath in New Delhi. If you want to see the Republic Day celebrations and parade live in Delhi, here are some important things to know before you attend the ceremony.
Where to Buy Republic Day Parade Tickets?
There are two ways to watch the Republic Day 2020 ceremony live in New Delhi, through a special invitation or by buying tickets for the ceremony. To watch the Republic Day parade, you can buy tickets from many places in New Delhi. According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Defence, tickets for the Republic Day parade can be purchased from 7 January till 25 January.
List of Places in New Delhi to Buy Republic Day 2020 Tickets
- North block roundabout
- Sena Bhavan (Gate No 2)
- Pragati Maidan (Gate No 1 on Bhairon Road)
- Jantar Mantar (main gate)
- Shastri Bhavan (near Gate No 3)
- Jamnagar House (Opposite India Gate)
- Red Fort (inside 15 August Park and in front of the Jain Temple)
- Parliament House Reception Office – Special Counter for Members of Parliament
Republic Day Parade Tickets’ Prices
For reserved seats, the ticket price for the Republic Day ceremony is Rs 500, whereas, for unreserved seats, it is Rs 200, Rs 100 and Rs 50. Reserved seats are very close to the main stage. At the same time, the arrangement of the unreserved seats is on a first-come-first-served basis.
How to Buy Republic Day Parade Tickets?
Tickets for the Republic Day 2020 ceremony are not available online and can only be purchased from the places mentioned above.
Beating Retreat Tickets’ Details
Apart from the Republic Day ceremony, tickets can also be purchased for the Beating Retreat (full dress rehearsal). The Beating Retreat takes place three days after Republic Day, that is, 29 January in which bands of Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy march with traditional tunes. For the Beating Retreat, the tickets can be purchased till January 28 – one day prior to the event. The ticket price for the same is Rs 20 and Rs 50.
Note: If you have bought a ticket to watch the Republic Day ceremony, you have to reach the parade site by 6-7 am. It is mandatory to carry your Aadhaar card or any government identity card.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)