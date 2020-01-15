Republic Day Parade 2020: Where & How to Buy Republic Day Tickets

India will celebrate its 71st Republic Day on 26 January. The Constitution of India came into force on 26 January in 1950. On Republic Day, from India Gate to Rashtrapati Bhavan i.e. Rajpath, people can witness soldiers parading, various airshows being conducted by Air Force, Army and Navy, with the tableaux of different states.

This year, Republic Day will fall on a Sunday, and therefore, many people will watch the parade, which will be conducted at Rajpath in New Delhi. If you want to see the Republic Day celebrations and parade live in Delhi, here are some important things to know before you attend the ceremony.