Bajrang Dal Says Indore College Promoting 'Love Jihad' at Garba Event, 4 Held

At least four boys were arrested in Indore during a garba event organised at a college on Sunday, 10 October, as the Bajrang Dal accused the college of "promoting love jihad" and breaking COVID-19 protocols.

Two of the four arrested were students of the Oxford College of Indore where the event was organised.

The Bajrang Dal accused the college of “commercialisation” and assembling “young women” to promote “love jihad”, according to The Indian Express.