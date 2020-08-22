AYUSH Secy Insulted Us At Hindi-Only National Meet: TN Doctors

"Some of the speakers were saying scientifically incorrect things and they didn't let us ask any questions about this. Then they had godmen come to take sessions on Yoga and Bhagavad Gita. We are all well versed with the text and this is not what we came to learn in these sessions. There was no takeaway at all," says the doctor.

When questions were raised over why yoga and naturopathy were separated in the sessions conducted, participants were allegedly chastised.

"If we see yoga without the lens of science, it becomes a religious act. When we questioned this, they would mute us and tell us we can't take part if this line of questioning continued," explains the participant.

The doctors have now written a formal letter of complaint to the Ministry of AYUSH flagging quality issues in training and discrimination for not knowing Hindi. The state government too has asked doctors to give them feedback on the session, which will be filed as a report.