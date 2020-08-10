‘Hindi Imposition’ at Airport: Chidambaram, HDK Back Kanimozhi 

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy also came out in support of Kanimozhi. In a series of tweets, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader said that he stood in solidarity with the DMK MP.

"At the same time, I also condemn Hindi obsession, Hindi politics and Hindi superiority because of which many south Indians and south Indian leaders have lost opportunities. Many leaders in south India have lost out on being the prime minister because of Hindi politics. And that list includes people like Karunanidhi, Kamaraj and HD Deve Gowda as well. Because of this obsession, when Deve Gowda was the prime minister, he had been questioned and ridiculed many times," he said.