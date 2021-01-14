Avian Influenza Not Detected in Poultry Birds in Delhi: Officials

“Eat only completely cooked eggs and poultry products cooked at 70 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes. Don’t consume half-cooked chicken or half-boiled and half-fried eggs,” an advisory issued by the Delhi government said.

The first cases of bird flu in Delhi were confirmed on Monday after eight samples from dead crows and ducks tested positive for avian flu. Earlier, over 35 crows were found dead in Delhi, including 24 at a park in Jasola and 10 ducks at Sanjay Lake.

At least 10 states, including Delhi, have reported cases of bird flu so far, and thousands of birds across the country have been dying. The central government has set up a control room in Delhi to track and monitor the situation and to prevent the spread in humans.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)