Auto Driver Beaten to Death by CNG Station Employees Over Rs 5

A 68-year-old auto driver was allegedly beaten to death by employees of a gas station in the western suburb of Borivali in Mumbai following a spat over Rs 5, the police said on Wednesday, 26 February.

The victim, Ramdular Sarju Yadav, went to fill gas in his autorickshaw at a CNG station on Tuesday evening and telephoned his son Santosh to meet him there, an official said, according to PTI.

After filling the fuel for Rs 205, Yadav handed a note of Rs 500 to a gas station attendant but instead of returning balance amount of Rs 295, the man allegedly gave Rs 5 less, he said.