Auto Driver Beaten to Death by CNG Station Employees Over Rs 5
A 68-year-old auto driver was allegedly beaten to death by employees of a gas station in the western suburb of Borivali in Mumbai following a spat over Rs 5, the police said on Wednesday, 26 February.
The victim, Ramdular Sarju Yadav, went to fill gas in his autorickshaw at a CNG station on Tuesday evening and telephoned his son Santosh to meet him there, an official said, according to PTI.
After filling the fuel for Rs 205, Yadav handed a note of Rs 500 to a gas station attendant but instead of returning balance amount of Rs 295, the man allegedly gave Rs 5 less, he said.
When the Yadavs demanded Rs 5, an argument broke out with Jadhav, who asked the driver to first move his vehicle out of the queue, reported Hindustan Times. Even after the amount was paid and the vehicle was moved, the argument continued with four other employees joining in.
After being beaten up, Yadav fell unconscious and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.
"We have arrested five gas station employees under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code," senior inspector Namdev Shinde of Kasturba Marg police station said.
After being produced before a magistrate's court, the accused were remanded to police custody till 29 February, HT further reported.
(With inputs from PTI and Hindustan Times.)
