Assembly Polls 2022: What Led to AAP Decimating Congress in Punjab?

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is headed towards a massive win in the Punjab, with trends showing the party leading in at least 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly at the time of recording this podcast.

It has been decades since any party in the state has secured such a landslide majority with the last instance being way back in 1962, when the Congress had won 90 seats and then a close recreation was in 2017, when it won 77 seats.

Bhagwant Mann, the AAP’s CM face in Punjab, won from Dhuri with a margin of over 58,000 votes and said that he will put Punjab back on the development track.

Away from the AAP’s spotlight are the opposition heavyweights that include Congress’ Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu, former CM Amarinder Singh, and Shiromani Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal, all of whom have lost from their respective constituencies.

For today’s episode, we will discuss the key takeaways from the Punjab election. Joining me today is Aditya Menon, The Quint’s Political Editor.