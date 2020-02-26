Saffron Flag Still up Day After Delhi Mosque Vandalised, Set Afire

A day after a mosque was vandalised and set on fire in Ashok Nagar’s Gali No 5, the saffron flag placed on the dome of the mosque minar remains hoisted.

The video clip which had gone viral on Tuesday, 25 February, showed three men climbing the minaret and placing a saffron flag and an Indian flag near the dome. The video also shows plumes of smoke billowing in the background.

When The Quint visited the spot on Wednesday, the flag with a picture of Lord Hanuman and “Jai Shri Ram” written on it was still seen fluttering near the minaret.