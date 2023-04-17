'He Had Enmity With Them': Army Jawan Arrested for Killing 4 Others in Bathinda
The accused, Mohan Desai, was an eyewitness in the case who had claimed that the jawans had been killed by two men.
An Army jawan was arrested on Monday, 17 April, in connection with the killing of four soldiers at the Bathinda military station last week.
The soldier has been identified as Mohan Desai.
Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana said that the accused had "enmity" with the deceased and that the motive behind the alleged murder was personal, news agency PTI reported.
The four soldiers were killed while they were asleep in the military station on 12 April.
Following the incident, Mohan Desai had said that he saw two unidentified persons wearing white kurta-pyjama with their heads and faces covered who came out of the barracks after killing the jawans. Desai also claimed that one of them was carrying an INSAS rifle and the other an axe.
Following this, an FIR was filed against the unidentified persons under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.
However, now it has come to light that the accused soldier was being harassed by other soldiers and he stole their INSAS rifle to murder them while they were asleep, PTI reported, quoting sources.
(With inputs from PTI.)
Topics: Bathinda firing
