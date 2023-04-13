Bathinda Military Station Firing: What Does the FIR Say About Mystery Attackers?

"Gunner Naga Suresh lives in the room below the guards’ barracks. In rooms above, Gunner Sagar Banne and Gunner Yogesh Kumar live in one room and in the adjacent room, Gunner Santosh and Gunner Kamlesh.

The other jawans live in the other building and do two-hour long night duties without weapons.

Last night, all jawans went back to their rooms post-duty. Yogesh Kumar and Sagar Banne went to their room on 1st floor, with Santosh and Kamlesh in the adjacent room and Naga Suresh in the room below; all of them were sleeping.

Today at 4:30 a.m. Gunner Desai Mohan told me that firing took place inside unit mess barrack and two unidentified persons wearing white kurta pyjama with their faces covered (masked), were seen coming out of the barracks opposite the mess in which the gunners were sleeping.