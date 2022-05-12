Karnataka Cabinet Passes Anti-Conversion Bill as Ordinance
The bill will be tabled in the next Assembly session.
The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday, 12 May, approved the anti-conversion bill, making way for it to be tabled in the next assembly session.
"Cabinet has approved the anti-conversion bill, it will be tabled in the next session, till then ordinance will be in place," news agency ANI quoted Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra as saying.
State minister Madhu Swamy added that "whatever was passed in the Assembly will be made an ordinance, without any amendment," saying that the government will go before the council to pass the ordinance.
Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Biommai had reportedly said, "In connection with anti-conversion, as assembly and council were adjourned, we will bring an ordinance to pass the bill in cabinet meeting."
Background
The draft bill, titled as the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill 2021, seeks to prohibit conversion from one religion to another by means that it lists as fraudulent.
The Legislative Assembly had passed the legislation in December 2021, during the winter session of the state Assembly.
The bill has seen widespread dissent from the Opposition, religious authorities, and the state's residents, with the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar saying, "the government is attempting to undermine the contributions of the Christian community in education and other fields by proposing this (anti-conversion) law."
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, too, had accused the BJP of trying to implement its "hidden agenda" by raising issues like "Love Jihad, Anti Conversion".
Similar laws are already in effect in other BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and ANI.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.