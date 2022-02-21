'Insult to the Entire Nation': SP Chief on PM Modi's 'Terrorists on Cycle' Barb

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday, 21 February, addressed an election rally in Uttar Pradesh and retorted to to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "terrorists choosing cycles" barb, saying that an "insult to the cycle is an insult to the entire nation".

Taking to Twitter, the leader wrote in Hindi, "The cycle connects the farmers to their fields, laying the foundation of prosperity. The cycle takes our daughters to school, rising above social restrictions, it races ahead, untouched by inflation; the cycle is the common man's ride, the pride of rural India; an insult to the cycle is an insult to the entire nation."