2008 Ahmedabad Blasts: Death Sentence for 38 Convicts, Life Imprisonment for 11

A special court on Friday, 18 February, pronounced death sentence to 38 out of the 49 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case, reported news agency ANI. The 11 other convicts have been awarded life imprisonment, the report said.

Pronouncing the quantum of punishment to the convicts in the case on Friday, Special Judge AR Patel announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the families of those who were killed in the blasts, The Indian Express reported.

A series of 21 blasts had rocked Ahmedabad in a span of 70 minutes on 26 July 2008.

A total of 49 persons accused in the blasts, which killed 56 people and injured over 200, had been convicted by a special court on Tuesday, 8 February. The court had acquitted 28 other accused involved in the case.