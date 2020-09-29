Amnesty International Halts India Ops Due to Govt’s ‘Reprisal’

Amnesty International India, which has been a watchdog of human rights in India, has announced that it is halting its operations in the country "due to reprisal from the government of India".

In a statement released Tuesday, 29 September, Amnesty International India said: “The complete freezing of Amnesty International India’s bank accounts by the Government of India which it came to know on 10 September 2020, brings all the work being done by the organisation to a grinding halt. The organisation has been compelled to let go of staff in India and pause all its ongoing campaign and research work.”