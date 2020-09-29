Shameful for India, Say Lawyers & Activists as Amnesty Halts Ops

Human rights watchdog Amnesty International India, has announced that it is halting its operations in the country "due to reprisal from the government of India".

Amnesty, in a statement, said that the “organisation has been compelled to let go of staff in India and pause all its ongoing campaign and research work.”

Calling the freezing of their accounts, the “latest in the incessant witch-hunt of human rights organisations by the Government of India,” Amnesty said the charges levelled against it are unfounded and motivated.