Amid Omicron Scare, Sec 144 Imposed in Mumbai for Weekend to Prevent Gatherings

Taking view of the mounting Omicron COVID-19 variant cases in Maharashtra, Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in Mumbai on Saturday, 11 December, and Sunday, 12 December, in order to prevent large gatherings.

An order issued by the Office of the Police Commissioner of Greater Mumbai states that all rallies, morchas, and processions, involving persons and vehicles, are prohibited in the city on the aforementioned days.