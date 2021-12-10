3-Yr-Old Among 7 New Omicron Patients in Maharashtra; No Severe Case Yet
Of the seven new Omicron cases, four patients are asymptomatic, while three patients are having mild symptoms.
Seven fresh cases of the newly-identified Omicron COVID-19 variant were reported in Maharashtra on Friday, 10 December. A three-year-old child is among the seven persons who have been infected by the coronavirus variant.
While three of the cases have been detected in Mumbai, the remaining four have been reported from the Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation.
"Today's 3 patients from Mumbai are male of 48, 25 and 37 years of age having recent history of travel to Tanzania, UK and South Africa – Nairobi respectively. Other 4 patients from PCMC are contacts of Nigerian women who already confirmed as a Omicron case in previous reports."Public Health Department, Maharashtra
Out of seven patients, four have been vaccinated against COVID-19, as per the state's health department. One patient has received a single dose of the vaccine, while one patient has not been vaccinated. One of the patients, who is three-and-a-half years old, is not eligible for vaccination.
Of the seven, four patients are asymptomatic, while three patients have mild symptoms.
The new cases have taken the tally of Omicron cases in Maharashtra to 17.
Meanwhile, Dr VK Paul, member of the NITI Aayog, on Friday raised concerns over the declining usage of masks in India, despite the emergence of the Omicron variant.
“As far as protection capability is concerned, we are now operating at a risky and unacceptable level. Mask usage is declining. We have to remember that both vaccines and masks are important. We should learn from the global situation," the health official warned.
