Amid Hijab Row, Karnataka Govt Makes Uniform Compulsory for SSLC exams
Private school students will have to wear the uniform prescribed by their respective school managements.
The Karnataka government has made uniforms compulsory for students appearing for the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) or class 10 board exams beginning on Monday, 28 March, amid the ongoing hijab row in the state.
A circular issued by the Karnataka Department of Primary and Secondary Education on 25 March, said that students of government schools will have to appear in uniforms prescribed by the government. Private school students (aided and unaided) will have to wear the uniform prescribed by their respective school managements, the circular said.
Signed by V Srinivasamurthy, under-secretary of the primary and secondary education department, the circular cites the Government Order (GO) issued by the Karnataka government, on 5 February which allowed school managements and college development committees to decide on the dress code for students. The circular also said that the recent verdict by Karnataka High Court ratified the Government Order.
The 5 February order states that in government schools, students should adhere to the dress code prescribed by the government, while in private schools the dress code will be decided by the school management.
On 15 March, after months of turmoil in the state over the issue of Muslim girl students wearing the hijab being denied entry to educational institutions, the Karnataka High Court dismissed student petitioners’ pleas against the ban on hijab in classrooms and campuses.
The court said, “Wearing the hijab is not an essential practice under Islam”, and allowed the government to prescribe a uniform, ruling that the “uniform is a reasonable restriction on fundamental rights which the students cannot object to”.
The Supreme Court on 24 March refused to accord urgent hearing on the pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict.
A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justice Krishna Murari denied the request of senior advocate Devadatt Kamat who mentioned the matter seeking urgent listing saying that examinations are going on. "These are girls...the exams are from 28 March. They are being prevented from entering the schools. One year will go," Kamat said. The court, however, did not accept the request.
The SSLC exams will be held from 28 March to 11 April. More than 8.73 lakh candidates are set to appear for the exam, of which 421,110 are female and four are transgender candidates, according to Hindustan Times.
(Published in special arrangement with The News Minute)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.