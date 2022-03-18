ADVERTISEMENT

Hijab Row: Re-Exam Only for Students Who Missed Before HC's Interim Order

Karnataka Law Minister called the bandh against the high court’s order on hijab as ‘Contempt of Court’.

The Quint
Published
India
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Opposition Congress MLA Krishna Byre Gowda urged the government to give the students a second chance.</p></div>
i

The Karnataka government has said that students who missed their exams amidst the hijab row can appear for re-examination, albeit with some conditions.

Students who missed their exams before the Karnataka High Court’s interim order on 10 February will be allowed to write the exam, however they shouldn't adorn the hijab, said Law Minister JC Madhuswamy.

During the zero hour in the Assembly on Thursday, 17 March, Udupi MLA Raghupathy Bhat appealed to the House, “Some girls who did not take exams that time are now ready to enter classes without hijab. Special exams should be made available to them.”

The Opposition Congress MLA Krishna Byre Gowda too urged the government to give the students a second chance.

Also Read

Karnataka HC Hijab Verdict Lacks Reason, Makes Up Baseless New 'Rules' on Rights

Karnataka HC Hijab Verdict Lacks Reason, Makes Up Baseless New 'Rules' on Rights
ADVERTISEMENT
“Neither the government nor citizens can overrule the court’s decision. We only have the right to appeal to the apex court if we are unhappy with the judgment. Children who did not attend exams due to ignorance or innocence will be allowed to take exams.”
JC Madhuswamy, Karnataka Law Minister

Even after the interim order was given, if children boycotted college exams as a protest, the government is unwilling to let them appear, he added.

Madhuswamy explained that the state government has a constitutional obligation and so the state is bound to implement the High Court’s order.

Also Read

Hijab Row Verdict: Understanding the Impact on Muslim Women's Education

Hijab Row Verdict: Understanding the Impact on Muslim Women's Education

He also called the bandh against the high court’s order on hijab as ‘Contempt of Court’.

The Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said that everyone must follow the court order. “But if some people are unhappy with the judgment, they have the right to protest peacefully,” he added

Also Read

Three Important Elements of Hijab Ban Not Considered by Karnataka HC

Three Important Elements of Hijab Ban Not Considered by Karnataka HC

Earlier, a group of students who were asked to sit in a separate room for wearing hijab, had refused to take the exam. They had staged protests and claimed that this was discrimination.

On 16 February, the Karnataka government had issued a circular quoting the high court's interim order that directed all schools and colleges under the minority welfare department not to allow hijabs, saffron stoles, and scarves in classrooms.

Also Read

Karnataka Hijab Row Verdict: Another Step Towards Dehumanising Muslims

Karnataka Hijab Row Verdict: Another Step Towards Dehumanising Muslims
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×