‘Anguished,’ Says PM Modi After 13 Dead Due to Cloudburst Near Amarnath Cave

Five persons – three women and two men – were killed in the incident. The police, army, and ITBP personnel launched a rescue operation, the officials said, as reported by news agency PTI.

While one NDRF team was always deployed near the holy cave, one more team has been deployed and another is on its way, NDRF Director General Atul Karwal was quoted as saying by ANI.

A rescue operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), and other associated agencies is underway, the Pahalgam Joint Police Control Room said, according to the report.

On Tuesday, the annual pilgrimage was temporarily suspended along the Pahalgam route owing to bad weather conditions. The movement of pilgrims towards the holy cave shrine was stopped at the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam.