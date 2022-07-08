Cloudburst Near Lower Reaches of Amarnath Cave, Casualties Feared

Earlier, on Tuesday morning, the sixth batch – comprising 6,351 pilgrims – left for the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave-shrine, officials said.

The Amarnath Yatra 2022 commenced on 30 June from the twin base camps – Nunwan in Pahalgam of south Kashmir's Anantnag and Baltal camp in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

The 43-day pilgrimage, which was halted in 2019 and 2020 due to COVID-19, is scheduled to conclude on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, on 11 August.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)