Cloudburst Near Lower Reaches of Amarnath Cave, Casualties Feared
The NDRF, SDRF, and other associated agencies have begun rescue operations.
Several are feared dead as a cloudburst was reported from the lower reaches of the Amarnath cave during the annual Amarnath Yatra at around 5:30 pm on Friday, 8 July.
A rescue operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), and other associated agencies is underway, the Pahalgam Joint Police Control Room said, according to the report.
On Tuesday, the annual pilgrimage was temporarily suspended along the Pahalgam route owing to bad weather conditions. The movement of pilgrims towards the holy cave-shrine was stopped at the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam.
Earlier, on Tuesday morning, the sixth batch – comprising 6,351 pilgrims – left for the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave-shrine, officials said.
The Amarnath Yatra 2022 commenced on 30 June from the twin base camps – Nunwan in Pahalgam of south Kashmir's Anantnag and Baltal camp in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
The 43-day pilgrimage, which was halted in 2019 and 2020 due to COVID-19, is scheduled to conclude on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, on 11 August.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
