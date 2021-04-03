Latest News: DMK MP Kanimozhi Tests Positive for COVID
DMK MP Kanimozhi Tests Positive for COVID
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP, Kanimozhi, has tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently in home isolation and has cancelled her upcoming trip to Madurai amid the
Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Terrorists in J&K
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district.
(Source: ANI)
PM Modi Arrives in Baksa District
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Tamulpur in Baksa district. He is scheduled to address a public rally.
Over 89k New COVID Cases in India, Tally at 1.23 Cr
India reported 89,129 new COVID-19 cases and 714 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country stand at 1,23,92,260.
Number of active cases went up to 6,58,909 while the death toll stands at 1,64,110.
