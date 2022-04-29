ADVERTISEMENT

Lt Gen BS Raju Appointed Vice Chief of Army Staff, To Assume Office on 1 May

In a rare instance, an officer who has not served as an Army Commander has been named the Vice Chief of Army Staff.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Lt Gen BS Raju Appointed Vice Chief of Army Staff, To Assume Office on 1 May
i

Lieutenant General Baggavalli Somashekar Raju was named the next Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS) on Friday, 29 April, and will be succeeding Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, who will become the new Chief of Army Staff.

Lt Gen BS Raju has been serving as the Director-General of Military Operations. Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar will now take over the position.

In a rare instance, an officer who has not served as an Army Commander has been named the Vice Chief of Army Staff.

He will be assuming the appointment of VCOAS from 1 May.

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane congratulated Lt Gen Raju on his appointment.

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)

Also Read

Lt General Manoj Pande Set To Become Army Chief, To Replace General MM Naravane

Lt General Manoj Pande Set To Become Army Chief, To Replace General MM Naravane

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Ahamad Fuwad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×