Lt Gen BS Raju Appointed Vice Chief of Army Staff, To Assume Office on 1 May

Lieutenant General Baggavalli Somashekar Raju was named the next Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS) on Friday, 29 April, and will be succeeding Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, who will become the new Chief of Army Staff.

Lt Gen BS Raju has been serving as the Director-General of Military Operations. Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar will now take over the position.

In a rare instance, an officer who has not served as an Army Commander has been named the Vice Chief of Army Staff.

He will be assuming the appointment of VCOAS from 1 May.