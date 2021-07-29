Agartala Court Releases Prashant Kishor's I-PAC Team on Unconditional Bail

An Agartala Court released the 23-member team of poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) on unconditional bail with a Rs 10,000 bond per person, on Thursday, 29 July, reported ANI, quoting Advocate PK Biswas.

The team, sent by the Trinamool Congress Party, was detained by the police at Agartala’s Hotel Woodland Park on Monday, 26 July. The submission made by the public prosecutor was also rejected by the court.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Derek O’ Brien arrived in Tripura earlier on Thursday morning, 29 July.

He was quoted as saying, "Modi and Shah, not in Tripura but across the country, inside Parliament, outside Parliament, they are everywhere. They have got thrashed in West Bengal. They spent so much money there, where they were just like daily passengers. They used CBI, ED, and all the agencies," ANI reported.