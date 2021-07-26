'Under House Arrest,' Claim Members of Prashant Kishor's I-PAC in Tripura

A 23-member team of poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s company Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), that was in Tripura doing groundwork for Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of 2023 state Assembly elections, was allegedly held inside their hotel by the state police and put under “house arrest."

In order to strengthen its base in Tripura, the TMC had recently appointed Ashish Lal Singh as the party president in the state. Singh is also the son of Sachindra Lal Singh, the first chief minister of Tripura.

“We are ashamed. The I-PAC team came and from night they are undergoing verification and they are almost in house arrest. The BJP is scared, is this democracy?" Singh said, News18 reported.

He further said, in a tweet, "Democracy in this nation dies a thousand deaths under BJP's misrule!"