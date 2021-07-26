'Under House Arrest,' Claim Members of Prashant Kishor's I-PAC in Tripura
The local police dismissed the allegations saying that they were only doing verification of the visitors.
A 23-member team of poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s company Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), that was in Tripura doing groundwork for Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of 2023 state Assembly elections, was allegedly held inside their hotel by the state police and put under “house arrest."
In order to strengthen its base in Tripura, the TMC had recently appointed Ashish Lal Singh as the party president in the state. Singh is also the son of Sachindra Lal Singh, the first chief minister of Tripura.
“We are ashamed. The I-PAC team came and from night they are undergoing verification and they are almost in house arrest. The BJP is scared, is this democracy?" Singh said, News18 reported.
He further said, in a tweet, "Democracy in this nation dies a thousand deaths under BJP's misrule!"
I-PAC, meanwhile, was quoted as saying, “Our people have been literally put under house arrest for what reason we don’t know. We are looking into the matter."
However, the allegations have been dismissed by the local police saying that they were doing verification of the visitors.
Sources revealed to The Quint that Tripura Police said "no permission" was taken by I-PAC before going on their field assignments. The police was also said to be checking if COVID norms were being followed.
I-PAC, meanwhile, asserted that all COVID norms, including tests, were followed.
(With inputs from News18, Ishadrita Lahiri)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.