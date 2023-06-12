'My Father Is Being Punished for Raising Children Who Question': Afreen Fatima

The last one year of student activist Afreen Fatima’s life has been marked by countless court visits. Some to prove that her home, where she had lived for over two decades of her life and was demolished by authorities last year, was not in fact, illegal. And others to prove that her father isn’t a “key conspirator” in the violence that broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj last year during the protests against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

“It has been difficult, I won’t lie. We not only lost our house but we also don’t have our father with us. He has been the strongest pillar of the family, especially for me,” says Afreen. “He has always supported me in ways that I never realised when he was around. But his unjust incarceration has made me realise just how much of a support he was for me. But as a family we believe we will brave whatever is thrown at us,” she adds.