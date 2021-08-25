All Afghan Nationals Must Now Travel to India Only on E-Visa: Centre

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday, 25 August, announced that henceforth all Afghan nationals wishing to travel to India must do so only using e-visas, with the country recently introducing a new category of electronic visa, called 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa', to speed up the applications requesting entry into India from Afghanistan.

"Owing to the prevailing security situation in Afghanistan and streamlining of the visa process by introduction of the e-Emergency X-Misc visa, it has been decided that all Afghan nationals henceforth must travel to India only on e-Visa," the Ministry said in a statement.