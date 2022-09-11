'Concerned for His Life': Ailing Activist Atikur Rahman’s Mother Demands Release

Jailed activist Atikur Rahman's mother demanded the release of her son on Saturday, 10 September, saying that she is concerned for his life, reported Maktoob media.

The 28-year-old activist was arrested, along with Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, en route to Hathras in October 2020. At the time of his arrest, Rahman was receiving treatment for a congenital heart condition.

Earlier this month, his family and lawyer claimed that he has become “partially-paralysed” and “highly disoriented.” In the view of his deteriorating health, Rahman was admitted at Lucknow’s King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital.