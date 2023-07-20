Manipur Horror: 1 Accused Seen Parading Kuki Women Arrested After 77 Days

A day after a 77-day-old video of two Kuki women being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced on social media, 32-year-old Heradas, one of the main accused in the case, was arrested in Thoubal district, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

The incident occurred in Kangpokpi district on 4 May, after a Meitei mob descended the B Phainom village with ammunition, and allegedly burnt houses down – a day after ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state.

The Big Points: