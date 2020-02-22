Academician and Former TMC MP Krishna Bose Dies at 89
Academic-turned-politician Krishna Bose died on Saturday, 22 February, due to age-related ailments.
Academic-turned-politician Krishna Bose died on Saturday, 22 February, due to age-related ailments.

PTI
India

Academic-turned-politician Krishna Bose died on Saturday, 22 February, due to age-related ailments, hospital sources said. She was 89 years old.

Bose, the former Trinamool Congress MP from the Jadavpur constituency, was unwell for quite some time, family sources said. She died at a hospital off EM Bypass at 10:20 am, they said.

“She was suffering from age-related ailments. She suffered her second stroke a few days back and was admitted to the ICU.”
Sumantra Bose, son of Krishna Bose

She was married to Sisir Kumar Bose, nephew of Subhas Chandra Bose. Born in 1930 to constitutional studies specialist Charu Chandra Chaudhuri, Bose taught at the City College in Kolkata for around 40 years.

She was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1996, then again in 1998 and also in 1999.

Bose is survived by sons Sugata and Sumantra, and daughter Sharmila. Several Trinamool Congress leaders and state ministers are at the hospital.

Bose's body will be taken to her Sarat Bose Road residence around 1 pm and then to the Netaji Bhavan, according to family sources.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be visiting Netaji Bhavan. She will be cremated in the evening.

