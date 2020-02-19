Ex-TMC MP Tapas Pal Died Due to Centre’s Pressure: Mamata Banerjee

“The central government's pressure has claimed so many lives. Three people died due to this pressure by the agencies. Sultan Ahmed (former Trinamool Congress MP), TMC MP Prasun Banerjee’s wife passed away, and now Tapas Pal,” she was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Pal was formerly an MP of the Trinamool Congress.

“People are being jailed but central agencies have not been able to prove their involvement or conclude what crime they committed. If someone commits a crime, they must face action. But we still don’t know what crime did Tapas Pal and others commit,” Banerjee added.