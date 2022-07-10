'This Is a Fight for Mumbai': Aaditya Thackeray Joins Aarey Protests

Taking to the streets for the second consecutive Sunday in Mumbai, climate activists and protesters, on 10 July, campaigned against the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government's decision to move the metro car shed back to the Aarey forest.

Several residents of the city gathered at Aarey Colony in Goregaon with placards reading, 'Save Aarey', as they raised slogans condemning the government's decision to relocate the car shed.