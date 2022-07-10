'This Is a Fight for Mumbai': Aaditya Thackeray Joins Aarey Protests
Maharashtra government's decision to relocate the car shed back to Aarey has triggered protests across the city.
Taking to the streets for the second consecutive Sunday in Mumbai, climate activists and protesters, on 10 July, campaigned against the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government's decision to move the metro car shed back to the Aarey forest.
Several residents of the city gathered at Aarey Colony in Goregaon with placards reading, 'Save Aarey', as they raised slogans condemning the government's decision to relocate the car shed.
'Environment Must Be Protected'
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray also joined the protesters at Goregaon. "They (Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis) should not vent anger on the people of Mumbai. With climate change staring at us, jungles and environment must be protected," he said.
"This is a fight for Mumbai, fight for life. We fought for forest and our tribals. We didn't let any trees to be uprooted. Cars go for maintenance once every 3-4 months, not every night."Aaditya Thackeray
The new Maharashtra government's decision to relocate the car shed, one of their firsts after coming to power, has irked environmentalists and citizens alike, leading to a fresh round of protests over the issue.
