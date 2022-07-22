8 Arrested in Haridwar for Namaz in Public; Another Group Being Probed in UP

Days after Lucknow's Lulu Mall namaz controversy, police arrested eight people in Haridwar on Friday, 22 July, for allegedly offering namaz in public, while a similar case is being probed in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Following a tip-off, Nizam (22), Nasim (52), Sajjad Ahmad (50), Mursalin (38), Ashraf (45), Asgar (37), Mustafa (35) and Ikram (47) were arrested in Haridwar's Shivalik Nagar colony late on Thursday for offering ‘namaz’ at a weekly market, Superintendent of Police (City) Swatantra Kumar said.

They were later granted bail by the sub-divisional magistrate’s (SDM) court, news agency PTI reported.

In another case, police launched a probe against a group in Prayagraj for offering namaz at the railway station on Thursday. Superintendent of Police (Railways) Siddharth Shankar Meena said that a "probe has been started into the matter and action will be taken according to the facts that will come out in the investigation."