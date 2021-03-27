5 Years After Akhlaq’s Lynching, Fast-Track Court Begins Trial 

A fast-track court on Thursday, 26 March began the trial in the case of Mohammad Akhlaq, who was lynched by a mob over suspicion of storing beef in his house in Dadri’s Bisada village five years back.

Akhlaq’s son Danish, who was 22 then, was gravely injured while attempting to save his father.

Following the framing of the charges against the suspects on 25 February 2021, on Thursday, the first day of the trial, the victim’s family could not appear before the court.