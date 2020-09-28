5 Years Since Dadri Lynching: Akhlaq’s Kin Wait for Trial to Begin

"Earlier, reporters called, local politicians called. Now, the frequency with which people want to know about the case has dropped. Lynchings have become so normalised in India, that they don't shock anyone's conscience anymore," 51-year-old Jaan Mohammad, the 2015 Dadri lynching victim Mohammad Akhlaq's brother, said to The Quint from his home in Dadri.

It has now been five years since Akhlaq, whose real name is Ikhlaq, was murdered on the suspicion of consuming and storing cow meat in his home in Uttar Pradesh's Dadri district on 28 September 2015.

The 50-year-old, who was an electrician and mechanic by trade, was killed by a frenzied mob while his son Danish suffered severe injuries. Nineteen of the accused were named in the testimonies of three witnesses – Akhlaq's wife Ikrama, daughter Shahista and Danish. Of the 19, 18 were charge sheeted by December 2015, the family said.